Iran President Dies In Helicopter Crash In Azerbaijan

Srinagar: Iran President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash in East Azerbaijan province on Sunday, Iranian media said. The chopper carrying Iran President Raisi and his foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian had disappeared over a mountainous region

There was “no sign” of life among passengers of the helicopter, Iran’s state television said. “Upon finding the helicopter, there was no sign of the helicopter passengers being alive as of yet,” the state TV said.

This incident follows a period of heightened regional tensions, particularly in light of the Gaza conflict and Iran’s recent escalations with Israel. President Raisi, who has been in office since 2021, has pledged Iran’s steadfast support for Palestine, a stance reiterated during his recent dam inauguration speech.

Iran state media shared videos of the leader on board the chopper on Sunday. The video shows the Iranian leader looking out of an aircraft window as the camera pans to show several senior officials including Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian seated opposite him.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday held a telephone call with Mohammad Mokhber, Iran’s interim head-of-state, hours after he was confirmed in the role following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi, reported news agency AFP.

“The Russian president expressed his deepest condolences to supreme leader Ali Khamenei, Mohammad Mokhber and the entire Iranian people in connection with the tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi,” the Kremlin said in a readout of the call.

Funeral rites for Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage who died in a helicopter crash will start on Tuesday in the northwestern city of Tabriz, state media reported.

“The funeral ceremonies for the president and his companions will take place Tuesday at 9:30 am local time (0600 GMT) in Tabriz”, the official IRNA news agency said, adding that Raisi’s body will later be taken to Tehran.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print