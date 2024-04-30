IMF approves immediate disbursal of USD 1.1 billion loan tranche to Pakistan

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund has approved an immediate disbursal of USD 1.1 billion to Pakistan as part of a bailout package and said the country needs to take tough measures to bring its economy back on track.

A decision in this regard was taken by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board as it completed the second and final review of Pakistan’s economic reform programme supported by the IMF’s Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

With this development, the disbursements under the SBA reached around USD 3 billion.

