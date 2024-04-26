Top officer reviews take-up of Vishwakarma, RAMP schemes

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today reviewed the take-up of the Centrally Sponsored Schemes like PM Vishwakarma and Raising and Accelerating MSME Productivity (RAMP) implemented by the Department of Industries & Commerce (I&C) in the UT.

The meeting, besides Commissioner Secretary, I&C; Secretary, RDD; Secretary, SDD was also attended by MD, TPO; representatives from Ministry of MSME, NSDC; HoDs of the Department from Kashmir/Jammu and other concerned officers from these Departments.

The Chief Secretary asked to make an effective strategy for training and capacity building of the artisans registered for the PM Vishwakarma scheme. He asked DCs to visit the training centers to ensure that the aspirants are given quality training as mandated under the scheme.

Dulloo also took note of the action taken reports submitted on different issues raised last time. He asked for striking a balance between trainings and registrations made for different trades across the districts. He also took note of low traction among people against some trades and asked the department to create awareness among its artisans to take advantage under this scheme.

Dulloo also enquired about the credit linkage of the registered artisans with the financial institutions. He even took stock of the status of toolkits to be provided to these artisans by the Ministry as per the guidelines of this scheme.

Regarding the RAMP scheme he asked the concerned to take the necessary measures for formalization of MSME sector here. He advised for making effective strategy to create better ecosystem, space and generate ideas for its growth here. He asked them to give training, exposure and extend hand-holding to make MSMEs flourish here like other regions of the country.

The Commissioner Secretary, I&C, Vikramjit Singh divulged details of different kinds of activities the Department has undertaken for smooth implementation of these schemes here. He informed the meeting that under PM Vishwakarma scheme the registered artisans in 18 designated trades are eligible for collateral-free credit support of upto Rs 3 lakhs in 2 tranches at a concessional interest rate of 5%.

It was further made out by him that the registration and verifications are done by the Department and had been fast-paced since last meeting. He revealed that the progress is monitored and issues resolved simultaneously for making the scheme a success.

The Administrative Secretary, SDD, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan informed the meeting about trainings imparted through different polytechnics/ITIs to these artisans. He laid out that most of the registered artisans are in the trades of Tailoring, Mason and carpentry.

It was given out that around 60,924 artisans were trained till date through 70 government and 152 (NSDC approved) private training centers. It was said that after giving the basic skill these would be provided advanced skills besides a certificate of their skilling to receive the necessary assistance and toolkit.

As far as the implementation of RAMP scheme is concerned the MD, TPO, Khalid Jahangir apprised the meeting about the aims and objectives of this scheme. He said that 461 and 420 consultations with stake holders had been done across the districts of J&K.

It was also revealed that the baseline survey of about 1835 Udhyam and 1434 non-Udhyam registered MSMEs were surveyed by the organization here. It was given out that there are some 3.9 lakh micro, 0.49 lakh small and 290 medium enterprises here in the UT.

The meeting also discussed the formalization of MSME sector, industry-academic collaboration, training/incubation through different universities and institutions, empanelment of Business Development Services, branding, packaging and market access to be provided to such MSMEs under this scheme.

