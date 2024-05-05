Air ‘Warrior’ Killed, 4 Injured In Militant Attack On IAF Convoy In Poonch

Poonch: An air “warrior” was killed and four others were injured when militants attacked their convoy in Poonch district on Saturday.

Indian Air Force said that its vehicle convoy was attacked by militants near Shahsitar, a forest area. “Cordon and search operations are underway presently in the area by local military units. The convoy has been secured, and further investigation is under progress,” the IAF said in a post on ‘X’, adding, “In the ensuing gunfight with terrorists, the Air Warriors fought back by returning fire. In the process, five IAF personnel received bullet injuries, and were evacuated to the nearest military hospital for immediate medical attention.”

One Air Warrior, succumbed to his injuries later, the IAF said. “Further operations are on by the local security forces.”

Sources said that soon after the attack, reinforcements from the Army and police were rushed to the area and search and cordon operation was extended to track down the attackers.

