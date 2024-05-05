Army Man Killed, 8 Injured In Anantnag Accident

Srinagar: An army man was killed and eight others were injured on Saturday when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell in a gorge in south Kashmir’s Anantnag, officials said.

The accident occurred in the Dooru area of the south Kashmir district. Nine army personnel were injured and rushed to the hospital, they said.

Of the nine injured, one jawan succumbed to his injuries, they said.

According to the officials, the vehicle lost control, skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge.

Meanwhile, Police on Saturday said that dubbing the road accident as a militant attack on some social media platforms is baseless.

In a handout, the police said that some social media platforms have circulated news that terrorists have attacked Army Vehicle at Batagund top, Dooru which is totally baseless.

The police spokesman further stated that we would like to clarify that it was not a terrorist attack but an unfortunate accident. The vehicle carrying army personnel lost control and skidded off from the road resulting in injuries to them including unfortunate death on one army personnel.

General Public is requested not to pay any heed to such rumours. Rumour Mongers will be dealt strictly according to Law, reads the statement.

