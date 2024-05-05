Dulloo calls for completing smart city works with immediacy

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today conducted a whirlwind tour of Srinagar city to take on spot appraisal of progress on execution of several smart city works being executed there.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Chief Executive Officer Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL), Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, SSP Srinagar, SP City Traffic, VC LCMA, MD KPDCL, besides other concerned officers from civil and police administration accompanied the Chief Secretary.

Dulloo visited several locations in the civil lines area of the city including Boulevard Road and Mughal Garden precincts currently being upgraded by SSCL. He reviewed the proportion of works completed, so far, besides taking stock of remaining works to be completed within the set timeframe. He maintained that these works, being done in the busiest parts of the city, need to be completed in the least possible timeframe. He emphasized close monitoring of these works by the senior functionaries of SSCL to ensure quality and timely completion of these vital projects. He asked about the utility of each of these ongoing works and their impact on the tourism and social aspects of the city.

The prominent projects which were visited by the Chief Secretary included development of Pedestrian Walkway and Cycle Track along Nishat Sathu, Dal Lakefront development along Northern Foreshore Road, improvement and upgradation of Shalimar Canal, improvement and upgradation of Nishat Bagh Precinct, upgradation of Jehangir Chowk Junction and construction of Balidan Stambh at Pratap Park.

At Nishat Sathu, CEO SSCL, Owais Ahmad, informed the Chief Secretary that it is a 2 km long pedestrian walkway and cycling corridor having plazas with gazebos and seating steps towards the lake waters besides a cycle docking station and utility rationalization in the area with improvement in drainage system.

While visiting Lakefront along Northern Foreshore Road, Dulloo was apprised that the project features 5.10 km long dedicated two-way cycle track having wide pedestrian walkway, tactile flooring for specially-abled, kerb ramps for universal access, seating spaces and bollards, high-quality illumination besides other unique amenities for the visitors likely to be completed in the month of May, 2024.

At Shalimar Canal, the CS was informed that nearly 70 percent work has been completed and the project is slated to be handed over in the month of June. It was added that the project work constitutes improvement of Shalimar Bagh frontage, visitor amenities, improvement of canal edges, seating and planters along the canal, wooden arch bridges for pedestrians, cafeterias and restaurants near Foreshore Road, new visitor zone with viewing tower at Dal Lake besides other facilities.

The Chief Secretary also visited Nishat Bagh precinct which was said to be 70 percent complete and likely to be handed over for public use by June this year.

At Jehangir Chowk Junction improvement site, it was informed that 60 percent work has been completed on the project till now and is set to be completed within the deadline of June itself.

The Chief Secretary, during his visit to Balidan Stambh being constructed inside Pratap Park, Lal Chowk, was apprised that 60 percent work has been completed on the project with most of the underground electrification works already taken up by the executing agency. He was informed that the project included creation of candle sculptures as symbol of peace and remembrance, monumental scale cental stambh and plaque flanked with the LED screens on both sides to display names of the martyrs.

The project is likely to be completed by June this year with raising of amphitheatre steps, park development and place making besides creation of utilities like electrical lighting and horticulture works for beautification in addition to other envisaged works.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print