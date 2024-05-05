Reviews relief, rehab measures taken for victims

Ramban Land Sinking: CS urges scientists to recommend preventive measures

Srinagar: Ahead of the review to be taken by the Union Home Secretary regarding the land subsidence in village Pernote of Ramban district, Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today took stock of measures taken up, so far, by the administration towards relief and rehabilitation of the affected population.

The meeting was attended by ACS, Jal Shakti/FC Revenue, ACS, Forests, Principal Secretary, Home, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, ADGP, L&O; Secretary, Revenue, Secretary, DMRR&R, DC, Ramban, representatives from Geological Survey of India (GSI) besides other concerned officers.

Dulloo had a detailed assessment about the relief measures being initiated by the divisional administration to provide succor to the affected families. He asked about the health status of the victims besides taking appraisal of the aid being extended to the affected by the local administration. He enquired about the total damage caused to livelihoods of the affected people and asked for working out long-term rehabilitation measures.

The Chief Secretary also interacted with the Scientists of GSI, who provided insights into the scientific reasons behind this natural calamity. He also asked about their recommendations for taking preventive measures to avoid such incident in future. He asked them to conduct a detailed analysis of this area in view of historical incidents occured, previously, in the area. He called for having a broad analysis of all the critical infrastructure present in this area like transmission towers, railways, water distribution network and roadways so that the requisite plans are formulated accordingly.

Dulloo also reviewed the status of alternative link connecting Gool Sub-division to Ramban and asked for restoration of affected services and utilities on war footing.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, provided detailed information about the relief measures being carried out by the administration saying that the affected families are being given relief as per the standard SDRF norms. He revealed that the district administration provided relief under the categories of ex-gratia for damaged structures, loss of utensils/clothings, assistance for land loss, fodder/feed for animals besides providing tentages and making arrangements for food. He also suggested certain measures regarding permanent rehabilitation of the affected families. He presented status of restoration of utilities in the area and the progress on restoration of 400kv transmission line.

