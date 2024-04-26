Pakistan court bars Imran Khan and his wife from issuing statements against state institutions

ISLAMABAD: An anti-corruption court in Pakistan on Thursday barred former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi from issuing provocative statements against state institutions, including the army, and officials.

During the hearing of a petition seeking a fair trial, Judge Basir Javed Rana of the Accountability Court in Islamabad also said the media should limit its reporting to court proceedings and not report statements of the accused.

“Such statements disrupt judicial decorum and also obstruct judicial functions such as the dispensation of justice,” the judge stated, referring to Khan’s statements on the sidelines of hearing of his cases in the Adiala Jail Rawalpindi where he has been incarcerated.

