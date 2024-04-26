Lok Sabha Polls: Jammu records over 42% voter turnout till 1 pm

JAMMU, APRIL 26 – The Jammu constituency has registered a voter turnout of over 42 percent till 1 PM as it went to polls in the 2nd phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on Friday. An official said that till 1 PM a Jammu registered a voter turnout of 42.88 percent even as polling has started picking up. Voting for the high-stake constituency started at 7 am amid heightened security arrangements. Voting is being held in 88 seats across 13 states and Union Territories in the 2nd phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls across the country.
