Excise policy case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia, others till May 8

NEW DELHI: A court here on Friday extended the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia, co-accused Vijay Nair and others till May 8 in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The accused persons were produced before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja through video conferencing on the expiry of their judicial custody granted earlier.

The judge also directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to submit a report on how much time it was likely to take to digitize the documents related to the charge sheet.

