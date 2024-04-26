Civilian Injured In Sopore Gunfight

Srinagar: A civilian was injured during an encounter between militants and security forces in Nowpora area of north Kashmir’s Sopore.
A top police officer told a local news agency GNS that during exchange of fire , one civilian identified as Farooq Ahmad Dar was injured due to a stray bullet.
He has received bullet wound in his right shoulder and is currently being treated in nearby hospital. His condition is said to be stable, the officer added.
As this report was being filed, there was no confirmation from the officials regarding the death of any militant so far. (GNS).
