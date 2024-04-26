At 9 AM Jammu Lok Sabha seat registers 10.39 % voter turnout

Jammu: The Jammu constituency has registered a voter turnout of over 10 percent at 9 AM as it went to polls in the 2nd phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on Friday. An official said that at 9 am a voter turnout of 10.39 % was registered in the Jammu constituency, while the polling has started picking up. Voting for the high-stake constituency started at 7 am todayVoting is being held in 102 seats across 21 states and Union Territories in the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls across the country—

