Rajouri Killing: Police Announces Rs 10 Lakh Reward

JAMMU: J&K Police on Tuesday announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for any information leading to the identification and capture of the terrorist identified involved in the heinous killing of a man in Rajouri district on Monday.

The reward has been announced for the terrorist identified as Abu Hamza for his involvement in terror activities, including the heinous killing of Mohd Razaq in Kunda village of Rajouri on Monday, a police official informed.

Muhammad Razaq, a victim of the terror attack in Kunda village of Shadra Sharief, was laid to rest in the local graveyard in which hundreds of people from all over the area participated. He was given a tearful adieu by the family, relatives and people of the area.

The funeral prayers were held at 2.30 pm in Kunda village in which hundreds of the people participated. After the prayers, Razaq’s body was laid to rest in the native graveyard where his father was buried.

His father Muhammad Akber was also a victim of terrorism as his throat was slit by the terrorists in the year 2003. Razaq was appointed in the social welfare department on compassionate grounds after his father’s killing and was working as a junior assistant in the department. Razaq’s eldest son is just 15 years old.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print