Boat Tragedy— Day 8: Searches Continue

Srinagar: The ongoing rescue operation to retrieve the bodies of three missing persons including a father-son duo and minor boy entered its 8th day on Tuesday.
As locals from Gandbal remain hopeful for a swift action, they urged the administration to deploy MARCOs and deep divers into the waters of Jhelum to find the missing persons.
An official present at the spot informed the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the rescue operation, led by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), has been tirelessly searching the Jhelum River for the missing bodies of Showkat Ahmad, his son Haziq Showkat, and another minor boy, Farhan Parray. There has been no traces of the missing persons so far, he said.
“We are continuously searching Jhelum all the way from Gandbal to Sonwar, and no traces of the missing persons have been found for eight straight days,” ASI SDRF Abdul Rashid said, adding that multiple boats have been deployed but the searches have yielded no results yet.
The ASI also informed that the search operation has extended to areas like Chattab Veer and Rajbagh, but there have been no traces of the missing persons
