MeT Forecasts Dry Weather

SRINAGAR: The weather department here on Sunday forecast generally dry weather with possibility of thundershower activity in the afternoon at a few places till May 10.

“Generally dry weather is expected and thundershower activity during the afternoon can’t be ruled out at a few places,” a meteorological department official said.

On May 11, he said, there is forecast of partly to generally cloudy weather with light rain and thunder at few places.

Generally cloudy weather with light rain/snow (over higher reaches) has been predicted at many places with thunder activity at few places on May 12.

On May 13, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected with light rain at few places.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 11.2°C against 11.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 11.6°C against 10.0°C on the previous night and it was 3.1°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 3.7°C against 6.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 10.3°C against 8.6°C and it was 1.9°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 7.0°C against 9.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C above normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 3.0°C against 3.5°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.3°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 19.6°C against 22.1°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 3.0°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 13.2°C, Batote 13.0°C and Bhaderwah 9.0°C, he said. (Agencies)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print