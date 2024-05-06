Chandragupta Maurya made institutions accountable: Sinha

GHAZIPUR, UTTAR PRADESH: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today addressed a seminar on “the legacy of Chandragupta Maurya’s good governance in shaping the modern administrative framework”.

The Lt Governor, in his address, highlighted the remarkable contribution of Chandragupta Maurya, founder of the Maurya Empire, in promoting ideals of equity, inclusiveness, responsiveness, rule of law and citizen participation.

“Chandragupta Maurya is the symbol of India’s pride and progress. He had awakened national consciousness by building a united and prosperous India and set the stage for our country to occupy the position of Vishwa Guru,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the governance system of Chandragupta Maurya, the creator of united India and famously known as the ideal emperor, influenced the development of modern citizen-centric administration in which the welfare of people and empowerment of marginalised section of society was paramount.

Chandragupta Maurya placed new economic policies for inclusive development and public welfare at the center of the governance system. With the ultimate aim of equality and social justice, he made the institutions accountable to the public. With the help of 8 main departments he built a prosperous country and the citizens were expected to perform their inherent duties through public participation, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor also shared the views of Chanakya on Chandragupta Maurya’s Governance System.

Chanakya had highlighted that during the rule of Chandragupta Maurya, the happiness of the citizens was supreme. He dedicated himself for public welfare and policies were formulated on the basis of public dialogue and consensus, the Lt Governor said.

Apart from infrastructure development, Chandragupta Maurya laid emphasis on education and special attention was given to art and spiritual-cultural development to awaken the national consciousness, he further added.

At Kush Smarak Balika Vidyalaya, Dildarnagar, Ghazipur, the Lt Governor also felicitated the students conferred with Medhavi Chhatra Samman. He called upon the students to make their important contribution to India’s development journey.

