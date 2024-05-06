Secy CPV & OIA visits Saudi to oversee India Hajj arrangements

New Delhi: In anticipation of the forthcoming Hajj pilgrimage, Muktesh Pardeshi, Secretary of Consular Passport Visa, and Overseas Indian Affairs (CPV and OIA), @MukteshPardeshi undertook a comprehensive review of preparations. His recent visits to key locations in Saudi Arabia emphasise India’s commitment to ensuring a smooth experience for its pilgrims, especially those visiting for the first time.

Today, Muktesh Pardeshi visited the Jeddah Haj Terminal, engaging with airport authorities and relevant agencies to streamline the arrival and departure processes for Indian pilgrims. This initiative aims to enhance efficiency and convenience for all travellers.

Additionally, Pardeshi’s itinerary included a visit to Markazia in Madina, where he assessed the accommodation arrangements for Indian pilgrims during the Haj 2024. Accompanied by Ambassador Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan and Counsel General Mohd. Shahid Alam inspected facilities at the Indian Haj Pilgrims office and Dispensary.

The visiting delegation’s activities extended beyond logistical concerns to embrace the spiritual essence of the pilgrimage. In Madinah, they explored significant sites such as the periphery of the revered Prophet’s Mosque, the mountain of Uhud, and the periphery of the Quba Mosque. These visits underscored the cultural and religious significance of the pilgrimage for Indian pilgrims.

Furthermore, discussions with Saudi and GCC officials allowed for a comprehensive review of Haj arrangements and consular services. This exchange of insights and strategies contributes to the ongoing efforts to enhance the pilgrimage experience.

The signing of the Bilateral Haj Agreement 2024 between India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in January marked a significant milestone. With a total quota of 175,025 pilgrims from India finalized for Haj 2024, including reserved seats for pilgrims through the Haj Committee of India and Haj Group Operators, this agreement ensures equitable access for all intending pilgrims. The allocation of 140,020 seats for pilgrims through the Haj Committee of India reflects a commitment to supporting first-time pilgrims and enriching their spiritual journey.

