CEO emphasises collaborative efforts to enhance voter turnout

BANDIPORA: Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Pandurang K Pole, on Sunday visited Bandipora to review poll preparedness in the district for Lok Sabha Polls 2024.

The CEO convened a meeting of concerned officers to take stock of election preparedness and arrangements being put in place by the administration in Bandipora.

The meeting was aimed to assess the readiness of all stakeholders involved to ensure a seamless electoral process besides reviewing the arrangements made by election nodal officers.

The CEO also reviewed the arrangements being made in special polling stations, especially to facilitate PWD voters besides assessing the preparedness for home voting. He emphasized comprehensive hands-on training aimed at familiarizing the poll staff with the operation and maintenance of EVMs.

The CEO also asked the ARO to ensure proper uploading of data on EMS under their supervision.

Pandurang K Pole emphasized collaborative efforts of different stakeholders to enhance the voter turnout. He also stressed on enhancing media engagement in election related activities to increase the voter turnout. He also emphasised optimum utilisation of various multimedia platforms for larger awareness of voters.

The CEO along with General Observer for Baramulla PC, Deependra Singh Kushwah, visited the pink polling station established at Government Girls Higher Secondary School and green polling station established at High School Bagh, to have first hand appraisal of facilities available at these stations.

Earlier, District Election Officer (DEO), Shakeel ul Rehman, briefed the meeting regarding the arrangements being made by the election nodal officers for their respective election related responsibilities. He revealed that all the necessary arrangements regarding poll preparedness are in place to ensure smooth conduct of Lok Sabha elections.

The DEO apprised that as per guidelines of ECI special polling station including Pink Blue, Red and Green polling stations have been established to enhance inclusiveness of the electoral process.

Among others the meeting was attended by SSP Laskshay Sharma, ADDC, Mohd Ashraf Bhat, ADC, Umar Shafi Pandit, Dy DEO, Mohammad Rafeeq, AROs, Nodal Officers and other concerned officials.

