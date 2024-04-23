Sinha inspects SASB’s Office, Yatri Niwas

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today reviewed the progress of the Office and Yatri Niwas of Shri Amarnath ji Shrine Board at Pantha Chowk, Srinagar.
The Lt Governor made an inspectional visit to the prestigious project site and directed the Officials to fast-track the construction works to complete the targeted floors ahead of schedule.
Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Sh Vijay Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Dr Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar and other senior officials were present.
The registration for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage has began with a large number of people turning up at designated bank branches here to secure a permit.
The 52-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-meter-high cave shrine in south Kashmir is scheduled to start on June 29 and conclude on August 19, according to the announcement made by the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB).
The journey can be undertaken through two routes — the traditional 48-km route through Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.
