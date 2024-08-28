ADGP Vijay Kumar chairs key meeting ahead of Assembly Elections

Asks Officers To Ensure Peaceful Conduct Of Polls

Srinagar: In preparation for the upcoming elections, Additional Director General of Police SPNO J&K Vijay Kumar (IPS) chaired a meeting at PCR Kashmir to discuss and finalize security arrangements across J&K.

In addition, logistic arrangements of incoming CAPF’s were also discussed in detail to ensure safe and smooth induction of CAPF Coys, according to a spolice statement.

The meeting was attended by senior police & security force officers across the UT of J&K including ADGP Jammu Zone Shri Anand Jain-IPS, IG CRPF (KOS) Shri G.K Verma-IPS, IGP Kashmir Zone Shri V.K Birdi-IPS, all range DIsG of J&K including DIG NKR Range Shri Maqsood-Ul-Zaman-IPS, DIG SKR Shri Javid Iqbal Matoo-IPS, DIG CKR Srinagar Shri Rajiv Omprakash-IPS, DIG R-P Range Shri Tejinder Singh-IPS, DIG Udhampur Reasi Range Rayees Mohammad Bhat-IPS, DIG DKR Range Shri Shridhar Patil-IPS & DIG JSK Range Shri Shiv Kumar Sharma-IPS, DIG SSB Shri Imtiaz Ismail Parry-IPS, DIG CRPF South Srinagar Shri Sudheer Kumar, DIG CRPF North Srinagar Shri Parveen Kumar Singh, all district SSsP including PDs of J&K alongwith district Nodal Officers of CAPFs, SSP PCR Kashmir and other officers.

The discussions were aimed at coordinating security measures to ensure safe and efficient conduct of electoral processes, the statement said. “ADGP Shri Vijay Kumar emphasized the importance of meticulous planning and execution to uphold the integrity of the elections.” Discussions revolved around the deployment of security forces, coordination with CAPFs, and logistical arrangements for their accommodation and operations, it said.

“The issue related to providing adequate transport facilities for incoming CAPF Coys was also discussed owing to high demand.” ADGP Jammu Zone and IGP Kashmir both stressed upon the RTO Kashmir and GM SRTC to liase with the SRTCs outside the UT so as to ensure smooth and hassle free mobilty to the CAPFs during the elections. IGP Kashmir emphasized upon all the district SSsP of Kashmir Zone to follow the legal procedures strictly, pre-empt the situation and respond in a calculated manner adhering all the laid down SOPs.

“While briefing the officers, Vijay Kumar stated that we are committed to ensure that every aspect of the electoral process is handled with the utmost professionalism and efficiency.” He further emphasized the importance of maintaining law and order during the election period and outlined the strategic deployment of forces to ensure peaceful conduct of elections.

He urged upon all the participating officers to remain vigilant and proactive in addressing any potential threats from the ANEs, the statement said. “He also advised the officers to brief the jawans on the strict adherence to the election code of conduct and reiterated that any violation of the code would be dealt strictly to ensure fair and impartial election process.”

All district SSsP and CAPF officers gave their feedback and appraised regarding the chair regarding the arrangements put in place in their respective areas of responsibility. The meeting ended with the concluding remarks by the ADGP SPNO expressing confidence that the comprehensive security measures discussed would contribute to a peaceful and successful election.

