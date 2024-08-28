Integrated Election Control Room, MCMC Set Up In Srinagar

Srinagar: In order to ensure a smooth, transparent and fair electoral process in the Srinagar District for conduct of upcoming General Elections to Legislative Assembly-2024, an Integrated Election Control Room, Media Certification & Monitoring Committee (MCMC) and Media Centre have been established at DC/DEO Office Srinagar.

The facilities have been set up as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI) at the District Level to keep close vigil on paid news, Pre-certify Political Advertisements and ensure smooth electoral process during the General Elections to Legislative Assembly-2024 in Srinagar District.

The MCMC will also provide certification after scrutinizing Political Advertisements to be telecast/ broadcast over TV/ Radio Channels/ Audio – Video displays/ cinema halls/ Internet based media/ Websites including Social Media, e-papers & Cable Network during General Elections. A dedicated email ID [email protected] has been established for the purpose.

Similarly, the Media Centre is also fully operational with the important responsibility of disseminating real-time information related to the election process to the public, media, political parties and other stakeholders, ensuring that all election-related developments are communicated effectively to the public.

A 24×7 Integrated Election Control Room is also currently in operation and is functioning round the clock to manage various aspects of the electoral process and facilitate the electorate of the District with the relevant information. The Control Room is responsive and responding to the queries and questions on any aspect of electioneering. The numbers for the Integrated Control Room are 1950, +91 194 248 3651 and +911942471194.

Speaking about the facilities, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din, who is also the District Election Officer (DEO) Srinagar said that as per the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Integrated Election Control Room, Media Certification & Monitoring Committee (MCMC) and Media Centre have been established in the District as a tool to effectively coordinate the functioning of various agencies engaged in the election process and ensure that all media content complies with ECI guidelines besides it will monitor paid news in the print media.

He said the step is not only aimed at making the electoral process free, fair and transparent but also to provide a level playing field to all stakeholders by providing information on a real time basis. He also had a detailed visit to these Centres the other day.

Meanwhile, the DC/DEO Srinagar has urged all the Nodal Officers and other Staff deployed to work in a coordinated manner with added zeal and commitment to uphold the sanctity of the polls in free, fair and transparent manner as per the guidelines of Election Commission of India.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print