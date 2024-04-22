MeT predicts generally dry weather till Thursday

Srinagar: Generally dry weather has been forecast in Jammu and Kashmir till April 25 but afternoon thunder showers along with hailstorm activity has not been ruled out during the time.

In view of the forecast, weather department here advised farmers to resume farm operations from today.

A meteorological department official here told GNS on Sunday that from April 21-25, generally dry weather with afternoon thundershower with possibility of hailstorm activity at isolated places can’t be ruled out.

From April 26-28, he said, there is possibility of generally cloudy weather with light to moderate rain and light snow (over higher reaches) with thunder at most places.

From April 29-30, generally cloudy weather with light rain with thunder at many places has been predicted.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a minimum of 8.4°C against 7.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C below normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 9.2°C against 7.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 2.9°C against 1.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 8.3°C against 5.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 6.5°C against 6.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 0.0°C against 0.5°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 3.3°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 17.1°C against 16.8°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 3.9°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 9.2°C, Batote 8.7°C and Bhaderwah 7.7°C, he added. (GNS)

