War against drugs continues: Police

SRINAGAR: Continuing its massive crackdown against drug peddlers and smugglers and to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, police have arrested nine drug peddlers in Anantnag and Baramulla districts and recovered contraband and psychotropic substances from their possession.

In Anantnag, 07 drug peddlers were arrested in separate actions. The police team of PP Sangam apprehended two persons namely Feroz Ahmad Rather son of Gh Rasool Rather and Aijaz Ahmad Mantoo son of Ghulam Mohammad Mantoo both residents of Waghama Bijbehara and recovered about 09 Kgs of Poppy Straw from their possession. Similarly, a police party from PS Kokernag recovered about 16.450 kgs of Cannabis powder from the possession of Suhail Ahmad Dar son of Mohd Ashraf Dar resident of Nagam Kokernag and Reyaz Ahmad Mir son of Ab Razaq Mir resident of Watnard Kokernag.

A police party of Police Station Uttrasoo apprehended one person identified as Shakeel Ahmad Wani son of Khazir Wani resident of Shiekhpora Uttresoo and recovered about 21 grams of Charas, 350 grams of Poppy Straw and cash amount of Rs 10,000 from his possession. Furthermore, the police party of PS Aishmuqam apprehended one person namely Gh Nabi Bhat son of Jabbar Bhat resident of Yenner Pahalgam along with about 04 Kgs of Poppy Straw and 1.25 Kgs of Bung Boosa. Meanwhile, the police party of Police Station Bijbehara apprehended one person identified as Indraz Ahmad Thoker son of Ali Mohammed Thoker resident of Waghama Bijbehara and recovered 5Kgs of Cannabis powder from his possession.

In Baramulla, a police party of Police Station Boniyar headed by SHO PS Boniyar at a checkpoint established at Thathamulla Boniyar apprehended one person identified as Mohd Ashraf Mir son of Abdul Satar resident of Bujhthalan Boniyar and recovered 30 grams of Charas like substance from his possession. Similarly, the police party of Police Station Kreeri headed by SHO PS Kreeri at a checkpoint established at Authoora intercepted a vehicle Scorpio bearing registration number DL4CNB-2774. During the search, 56 Tablets of Tapentadol Hydrochloride & 144 tablets of SpasmoProxyvon Plus-like substance were recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Mohd Asif Malla son of Nazir Ahmad resident of Kreeri. The vehicle used in the commission of crime stands seized in the instant case.

All the 9 accused drug peddlers have been arrested and shifted to respective police stations where they remain in custody, police said, adding that cases under relevant sections of the law have been registered at respective police stations and further investigation has been initiated.

“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact the nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with the police in curbing the menace of drugs from society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” police said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print