CS for enhanced focus to strengthen grievance redressal mechanism

SRINAGAR: Advocating the need for making government services more accessible and impactful for common masses, Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today emphasized enhanced focus on strengthening the grievance redressal mechanism, “Samadhan,” by integrating AI features like IVRS and video chat facilities.
“This will facilitate public interaction with higher authorities paving way for the citizens get their issues and concerns redressed in a more cohesive and responsive manner”, maintained the Chief Secretary while chairing a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat here to review ongoing projects and initiatives undertaken by the Information Technology (IT) Department.
The meeting assessed the progress made in streamlining the citizen-centric services and implementing departmental reforms for improved work output and enhanced public convenience.
Commissioner Secretary, IT Department, Prerna Puri, Deputy Director General, National Informatics Center, Dr. Susheel Kumar, SIO, NIC and other concerned officials attended the meeting.
The meeting delved into various IT departmental initiatives including E-office, 4G saturation/BharatNet, State Data Center, CSC Touch Points, Centers, Online Services and Auto Appeal System. Besides, it reviewed the implementation of Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) interventions, strengthening measures to protect government systems and data through Cyber Security.
The Chief Secretary, while reviewing each initiative in detail, commended the progress made and emphasized the importance of fully realizing the potential of these technological innovations in making government services more accessible and impactful for citizens.