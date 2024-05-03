Dulloo for enhancing efficiency of credit linked schemes in J&K

Srinagar: Underscoring the importance of effective implementation and monitoring optimal utilization of resources allocated for agricultural development, Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today emphasized the need for collaborative efforts towards streamlining processes, addressing challenges and enhancing the overall efficiency of credit linked schemes for the benefit of farmers across the region.

Addressing a meeting, convened to evaluate the effectiveness of credit-linked schemes of agriculture and allied sectors, the Chief Secretary called upon all concerned departments and officials to redouble their efforts in achieving the outlined objectives.

He reiterated the administration’s commitment to ensure the welfare of farmers and promote agricultural prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting, attended by senior officials and representatives from the Agriculture Production Department, lead bank, and other stakeholders, focused on enhancing support for farmers through efficient utilization of available resources.

Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Shailendra Kumar, presented an overview of the current credit-linked schemes designed to benefit the farmers.

During the meeting, emphasis was laid on understanding the intricacies of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM KISAN) scheme, particularly regarding land seeding dependencies, and outlining measures to mitigate any associated delays. Deliberations also encompassed the status of Kisan Credit Card (KCC) programme, including the sanctioned amounts and total outstanding balances, with a spotlight on issuance of fresh KCCs in the current fiscal year.

The meeting assessed progress made in the past three months regarding the Agri Infrastructure Fund (AIF), as well as discussions on the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF), PMFME, HDP, RGM, National Livestock Mission, and other pertinent schemes.

