Worker From Bihar Shot Dead In Anantnag

Srinagar: A worker from Bihar was shot dead by militants in the Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.
They said the “terrorists fired upon Raja Shah son of Shankar resident of Bihar from point blank range” at Jablipora in Bijbehara area, resulting in critical injuries.
He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, they said.
The incident has taken place in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency which is going to polls in the third phase on May 7.
Earlier on April 8, a non-local driver was shot at and injured in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.
The taxi driver, Paramjit Singh, a resident of Delhi, was fired upon in Heerpora, Shopian, and got injured. He was admitted to hospital and is recuperating.