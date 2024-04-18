Lady held for cheating gullible people in Sgr, cash amount worth thousands recovered: Police

Srinagar: A lady has been arrested in Khanyar for allegedly cheating people by ‘helping’ them while swapping ATM cards in Srinagar, police said on Thursday.

Sharing details about the incident, Srinagar Police on their official X handle, said that a lady has been arrested for cheating gullible citizens by swapping ATM cards while posing as help outside ATMs.

In this regard, an FIR has been registered in Khanyar police station, and from her possession 30 ATM cards, cash amount of about Rd 39,000 & gold items were recovered.

“A lady namely Zeenat D/o Gh Ah Pampori R/o Saraibala has been arrested for cheating gullible citizens by swapping ATM cards while posing as help outside ATMs. FIR no 17/2024 u/s 379,420 IPC regd in PS Khanyar. 30 ATM cards, Rs 39130 & gold items were recovered from her possession,” police wrote on X—

