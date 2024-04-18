Came with hope in 2014, trust in 2019 and guarantee in 2024, says PM Modi

NALBARI (ASSAM): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that he went to people with hope in 2014, trust in 2019 and guarantee in 2024.

Addressing an election rally at Borkura ground here, the Prime Minister said there is ‘Modi’s guarantee across the country and I am giving the guarantee of fulfilling all these guarantees’.

“The North East is a witness to Modi’s guarantee as the Congress had only given problems to the region but the BJP has made it a source of possibilities,’ the Prime Minister said.

‘Congress fuelled insurgency but Modi embraced people and brought peace in the region. What could not be achieved in 60 years of Congress rule, Modi achieved it in ten years’, he added.

He said that birth celebrations of Lord Ram are being held in Ayodhya after 500 years with a ‘Surya Tilak’ ceremony.

‘We cannot join the celebrations in Ayodhya, but let us participate in the event by switching on our mobile flashlights and sending light and prayers to Lord Ram’, he said.

‘A new atmosphere is prevailing in the entire country as we celebrate the birth celebrations of Lord Ram in his own temple after 500 years and this is a culmination of centuries of devotion and generations of sacrifice’, he added.

The Prime Minister said free ration will continue to be provided to all without discrimination for the next five years.

Free treatment of up to Rs five lakh under Ayushman Bharat for people aged 70 and above will be also given so that it doesn’t become a burden for the family but ‘this son of yours (Modi) will take care of your medical costs’.

During the next five years, three crore new houses will also be constructed for the poor, he said.

‘The NDA government believes in ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and ensures that each citizen gets the benefits they are entitled to without any discrimination’, he added.

Referring to the abolition of ‘triple talaaq’, Modi said this has freed the Muslim women. ‘We made a law against it which benefitted not only the Muslim sisters, but their entire family as triple talaq had destroyed the lives of many women and their families,’ he added.

He said Muslim women in Assam have also benefited from the law.

“Assam has also witnessed unprecedented development during the last ten years and when the intentions are right, the results are also good’, he said.

‘Congress for its own benefit had deliberately neglected the region so that they could indulge in corruption and loot. This situation has, however, been changed and the region is reaping the benefits of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, he claimed.

Recently, the Prime Minister had laid the foundation of a semiconductor testing facility in Assam which will provide over 15,000 jobs to the youth.

‘This has been a historic and unprecedented step. Assam will soon be recognised as a semiconductor hub’, Modi said.

The electricity bill of the people will also come to zero as they will be provided with solar panels while over 3 crore women associated with SHGs will be made ‘Lakhpati Didis’, he added.

All the promises made in the manifesto will be fulfilled and these will benefit the poor, deprived, dalits, farmers and the tea garden workers.

The Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers has been raised in Assam and they will continue to get the benefits of the PM Kisan Samman Nidihi.

“For me, your dreams are my promises. Each moment is dedicated to you, your dreams and the country’, he added.

Modi was here to campaign for NDA candidates of three constituencies – Asom Gana Parishad’s Phani Bhushan Choudhury who is contesting from Barpeta, United People’s Party, Liberal (UPPL)’s Jayanta Basumatary from Kokrajhar and BJP’s Bijuli Kalita Medhi of Guwahati, who all were present at the rally.

PTI

