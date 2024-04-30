GN Azad seeks deferment of polls in Anantnag amid Mughal road closure

Jammu: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad has again sought deferment of polls in Anantnag—Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency till Mughal road becomes functional. Speaking to reporters in Rajorui, Azad,said that it takes three days from one side of the constituency to reach other side.”Once the road is thrown open, we can move from one side to another easily and hold rallies at multiple places in a single day. But if the Mughal road remains closed, it will not be possible,” he said.The DPAP chairman claimed that Anantnag Lok Sabha seat is compared to five to six seats of Uttar Pradesh in terms of area and it requires more time for campaigning—
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post