Relentless rains hit normal life, inundates low-lying areas

Srinagar: Heavy rains continued in Kashmir Valley on Monday, throwing normal life out of gear and inundating roads and low-lying areas while some higher reaches received a fresh spell of snowfall, officials said.

A meteorological department official here told GNS in last 36 hours till 5:30 pm this evening, Srinagar received 46.2mm, Qazigund 78.4mm, Pahalgam 84.7mm, Kupwara 54.9mm, Kokernag 77.0mm, Gulmarg 41.9mm, Jammu 17.0mm, Banihal 85.2mm, Batote 41.7mm, Katra 21.4mm and Bhadarwah 34.2mm.

The incessant rains led to waterlogging on several roads, disrupting normal life. It also inundated many low-lying areas, reports said.

Regarding forecast, the MeT official said, generally cloudy weather with light to moderate rain with thunder is expected at many places on April 30.

“From May 1-5, generally dry weather with afternoon thundershower activity is expected at few places,” he said.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded day temperature of 8.8°C and it was 14.0°C below normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a maximum of 9.0°C and it 13.4°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a maximum of 6.3°C and it was 13.5°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded maximum of 9.4°C and it was 11.8°C below normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded maximum of 7.3°C and it was 15.8°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded maximum of 3.0°C and it was below normal by 10.6°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded maximum of 24.0°C and it was below normal by 11.6°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a maximum of 9.2°C, Batote 13.3°C and Bhaderwah 12.2°C, he said. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print