Azad Not To Contest Anantnag-Rajouri Seat

Anantnag: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said that he won’t be contesting for Lok Sabha polls 2024 from the strategic Anantnag-Rajouri seat.
The party has now chosen Muhammad Saleem Parray for the position, said DPAP’s provincial president, Kashmir, Mohammad Amin Bhat.
“A meeting took place with Azad and it was decided that advocate Saleem Parray will be the DPAP candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat,” he added. “He gave some reasons (in the meeting) and then we took a decision on fielding Parray from the seat,” Bhat said.
The party had announced Ghulam Nabi Azad’s candidacy for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat on April 2, the from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat.
“I thank my party leadership for nominating me as a candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat. It is an honour for me that I have been given a chance to serve the people of Jammu&Kashmir,” said Mohammed Saleem Parray, according to a news agency.
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference senior leader Mian Altaf will be contesting from the constituency against DPAP’s Muhammad Saleem Parray.
