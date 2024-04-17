Srinagar Boat Tragedy: LG Admin Provides Financial Assistance to Victims’ Families

Srinagar: Reaching out to the families who lost their dear ones in the tragic boat capsize incident at Gandabal area of Batwara on Tuesday, the administration led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday provided financial assistance to the families of deceased and also to those who got injured.Six individuals including two minor students lost their lives in the unfortunate incident on Tuesday, while three others were rescued. Three are still missing.The incident has left the entire Kashmir region in mourning and disbelief. In a gesture of compassion, a top official said that the administration has handed over an ex gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh to the Next of Kin (NoKs) of each deceased person. Additionally, Rs 50,000 has been provided to those who were injured in the incident, he said—
