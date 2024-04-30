Div Com assesses situation, schools to remain closed in Kashmir today

Srinagar: In view of the incessant heavy rainfall, Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today convened a high level meeting to assess the overall situation and rescue operations.

The meeting was attended by DIG Police, Kashmir; Deputy Commissioners; Chief Engineer Irrigation & Flood Control; Chief Engineer PWD; Chief Engineer PDD; CE, J&K ERA; Director IMD; officers of NDRF, SDRF, NHIDCL, PHE, Health, Civil Defense, NHDCL,NHAI, SMC and other concerned departments.

Addressing the meeting, Div Com directed round the clock functioning of Control Rooms in every district to monitor the flood situation during night, and deputation of senior officers and field staff for restoration of essential services besides responding to any exigency.

He also directed HoDs to depute one senior officer each at Integrated Command & Control Centre, HMT for close synergy and coordination to monitor the situation besides dissemination of correct, factual and timely information.

The Div Com directed DCs to work on a need based evacuation plan of people from low lying areas in case of inundation by flood in their respective districts. He also directed for identification and activation of safe shelter centres to house the affected families.

He also directed them to review updation of IRDN with inventory and resources to make information available to stakeholders and agencies. He said resources shall be mobilized promptly, smoothly and with certainty to ensure execution of plans.

He instructed DCs to issue advisory regarding the condition of roads in their district to keep the public informed so that the public doesn’t get stranded.

Meanwhile, as precautionary measure, Div Com directed closure of Schools on Tuesday in all districts of Kashmir Division.

The meeting was informed by Director IMD that the weather situation will improve from mid-night today while CE I&FC informed that water level in Jhelum is below danger level.

