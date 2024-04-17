2 Tiffin IEDs Recovered, Destroyed As Police Busts Suspected Militant Hideout In Poonch

Poonch: Police, paramilitary CPRF and army on Wednesday busted a suspected militant hideout and recovered two tiffin improvised explosive devices (IEDs) weighing 3 kilograms in Mendhar sub-division of this mountainous district, officials said. They said at about 0600 hours today, a search operation was launched by police’s SOG Mendhar alongwith police component Gursai, 246 battalion CRPF and army. The searches were carried out in the Passan wali, Sanai Gali in Gursai and its adjoining areas. During the searches, a suspected militant hideout was busted and two tiffin IEDs each weighing 3 kgs, one steel can IED, electric wire one bundle, batteries, medicine and clothes were recovered.Confirming it, a police official said that explosive devices were kept wrapped in polythene bags and there was also input about the presence of three armed militants. “The IEDs have been destroyed in a controlled manner,” the official said, adding, “Detailed searches are still going on.”
