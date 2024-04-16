LS Polls: in Jammu, Amit Shah accuses NC, PDP, Congress of staging fake encounters, handing over guns to Kashmiri youth

Jammu: Hinting that BJP won’t field candidates for the three crucial Lok Sabha seats of Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday said that BJP was not in a hurry to see Lotus bloom in Valley and urged Kashmiri people especially youth not to vote for parties like National Conference, Congress and PDP. Shah also accused the Congress, NC and PDP of staging fake encounters and handing over guns in the young hands.Addressing the mega rally in Paloura area of Jammu, the Union Home Minister Shah said that BJP was not in a hurry to see Lotus bloom in Valley as the party is in process of winning hearts. “We are not going to conquer Kashmir as projected by our adversaries. We want to win every heart of Kashmir,” he said, Launching a tirade against NC, PDP and Congress, the Home Minister Shah said that these parties are responsible for promoting terrorism and handing over guns in the hands of young boys. “I want to aske Dr Farooq Abdullah, in whose tenure most of the fake encounters took place? Wasn’t it Dr Farooq Abdullah’s government then?,” he asked.The Home Minister said that Assembly elections in J&K will be held on the dates announced by Supreme Court of India. “There will be no delay,” he said. The SC had stated that Assembly polls will be held in J&K by September 2024.Taking a jibe at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, the Home Minister said she would say that if Article 370 is rolled back, nobody will pick tri-colour. “Today, Article 370 is buried forever and yet Tiranga is flying high with dignity and honour,” he said.He said that today, Dr Shyma Prassad Mukherji’s dream of Ek Vi Vidhan, Ek Pradhan, Eik Nishan stands fulfilled. Shah said that today terrorism is on its deathbed, stone pelting, bandh calls and street protests are a history. “PM Narendera Modiji has handed over laps in the hands of youth who were earlier holding stones,” Shah said, adding that “this is the change we have brought in Kashmir.”Shah said that he had stated on the floor of the Parliament that he will ensure that without cutting the share of Gujjars and Bakerwals, due reservation will be given to Paharis. “We gave due reservation to all—Gujjars, Bakerwals, Paharis, Valmikis, and OBCs. We gave reservations to women as well,” he said.He said BJP mulls to ensure every border village of Jammu looks like Jammu city. “Today, Jammu is progressing. It was Jammu first, where E-buses started plying. Today, AIMS, IIMs, IITs are in J&K and students from across the country are coming here to study,” he said. “We are also committed to convert Suchegarh border like Wagah border.” At the end, Home Minister raised slogan: “Jis Kashmir kay liye Mukherji nay diya balidan, wo Kashmir hamara hai.”—

