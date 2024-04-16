Highway Closed After ‘Heavy Landslides’, Shooting Stones

Srinagar: Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with country, was closed due to Heavy landslide at Kishtwari Pather and shooting stones at many places, officials said.

“Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) blocked due to major landslide at Kishtwari Pather and shooting stones at many places, heavy rainfall on whole NHW,” a traffic department official here said. “People are advised to avoid journey on NH- 44 till the weather improves and road is clear. Please ask TCU for latest update,” he said, adding, “People are advised to avoid journey. Please ask TCU for latest update”.

Meanwhile Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Monday issued an avalanche warning in the higher reaches of two districts of Kashmir valley during the next 24 hours, officials said.

An avalanche with “medium danger” level is likely to occur above 2400 metres over north Kashmir district of Kupwara and central Kashmir’s Ganderbal districts in the next 24 hours.

People living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders.

Kashmir valley was lashed by widespread rains during the past two days and some upper reaches also received a fresh snowfall prompting authorities to issue a fresh avalanche warning as a precautionary measure for the people.

The authorities have also asked the people living in these districts to dial 112 for help in case of any emergency. (Agencies)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print