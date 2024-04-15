G7 Condemns Iran Attack On Israel, Calls For Restraint

New Delhi: Leaders of G7 nations today condemned Iran’s “unprecedented” attack on Israel and called for “restraint” from all sides.
“We unanimously condemned Iran’s unprecedented attack against Israel”, European Council President Charles Michel said following their video talks.
“We will continue all our efforts to work towards de-escalation. Ending the crisis in Gaza as soon as possible, notably through an immediate ceasefire, will make a difference,” he added.
Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles at Israel in an unprecedented attack late Saturday in a major escalation of the long-running covert war between the regional foes.
Israeli military said that 99 percent of the launches had been intercepted. While 170 drones and 30 cruise missiles were shot down before they reached Israel, a few of the 110 ballistic missiles did get through, injuring 12 people.
Iran had repeatedly threatened to retaliate against Israel for a deadly April 1 air strike on its consulate building in Damascus.