Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with religious fervour today

Srinagar: Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramazan, is being celebrated by Muslims across this part of the globe with religious fervour and gaiety on Wednesday. There will be congregational Eid prayers at Hazratbal as well as shrines and mosques on April 10. There will be no prayers however at the historic Eidgah.

Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha has greeted the people on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his message, the Lt Governor said: “On the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I convey my heartiest greetings and good wishes to all.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the culmination of the pious month of Ramzan and symbolizes brotherhood, unity, compassion, harmony and the spirit of sharing, he said. The festival inspires “us to dedicate ourselves to the service of humanity.”

“May the holy festival bring good health, happiness and prosperity in everyone’s lives”.

On the auspicious occasions of Navratra and Eid-ul-Fitr, the Director General of Police, J&K, Shri R.R Swain has extended heartfelt greetings to the fellow citizens living in J&K, Police officers, men & women personnel and their families. He has conveyed special wishes of health and happiness for the families of our martyrs.

In his message the DGP has said, “May almighty usher in peace and prosperity to each home in J&K. Let all souls emit prayers for the good of their neighbours, the wider community they live in irrespective of caste, religion and origin”.

On this propitious occasion, the DGP thanked the people of the J&K for their unwavering support and cooperation to the police whenever and wherever JKP have tried to do good work with sincerity and honesty.

“Please pray for us and be by our side as we rededicate ourselves with passion and compassion to make our ‘fight to the finish’ against narcotics, terrorism and gangsterism a success”, DGP has appealed.

In his Eid greetings, NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah said, “I extend my warm wishes to people on the auspicious occasion praying that the Almighty accept our month-long fasting, repentance, prayers and rectitude. I urge the affluent class in the society to help those who do not have any resources to celebrate the Eid. The prevailing situation has regrettably increased the social gap with uncertainty looming large over the poorest of poor, daily wagers, marginal farmers pushing them to the brink of hunger. On the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr, the well off in our society should lend all support to the people in need.”

Party Vice President Omar Abdullah while extending warm wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr said, “On this day we should include the underprivileged in our happiness. There is no superior act than sharing our resources with the people in need. I wish the candles of piety and faith remain lit in our families and neighbourhood throughout the year. I extend my warm wishes to the people on the auspicious eve with a view that the needs of the people at need are taken care of by the affluent ones. May the auspicious day increase the prospects of peace, prosperity, and brotherhood in J&K.”

J&K Peoples Conference President Sajad Lone extended his heartfelt wishes to the people on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his statement, Lone highlighted the profound significance of Eid-ul-Fitr, emphasising how this sacred occasion fosters a renewed and reinvigorated sense of faith within the hearts of believers after the spiritual introspection and devotion of Ramadan.

“On this auspicious day, I pray for the Almighty Allah’s blessings to shower upon us all, guiding us towards greater empathy, tolerance and understanding. It’s a moment to strengthen the ties that bind us and to forgive those who may have wronged us,” he expressed.

Furthermore, the PC President stressed on the importance of remembering the less fortunate and extending a helping hand while celebrating with family and loved ones.

