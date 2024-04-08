Police committed to ensure smooth LS poll conduct: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone Vidhi Kumar Birdhi Sunday said that all necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of Lok Sabha General Elections in Kashmir Valley are being taken up. He said police administration is committed for smooth conduct of Lok Sabha elections in Kashmir province.

He said all district SP’s have been given strict directions to make ongoing festival of democracy a successful event.

“Police department has been geared up. All necessary arrangements for free and fair Lok Sabha election in Kashmir Valley are being taken up. Also district SP’s have been given strict directions to ensure strict vigil on suspicious and anti-national elements so that their nefarious plans won’t be succeed,” IGP Kashmir told Kashmir News Service.

On recent infiltration bid in north Kashmir’s Hathlanga Uri, the IGP stated that such infiltration bids are periodic attempts by terrorists however police, army and other security agencies are alert to foil their nefarious plan with full might.

“Police, army and other security agencies are committed to secure the lives of common people, and are always ready to thwart plans of infiltrators,” IGP said.

Pertinently three terrorists had tried to infiltrate who were noticed by alert troops at Hathlanga area of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla on Saturday. During the encounter two infiltrators were gunned down during the faceoff.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print