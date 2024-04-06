India supports UNHRC’s resolution on Palestinian self-determination right

United Nations/Geneva: India on Friday voted in favour of a draft resolution in the UN Human Rights Council that reaffirmed the “inalienable right” of the Palestinian people to self-determination, including the right to their independent State of Palestine.

The draft resolution on the Right of the Palestinian people to self-determination’ was adopted in the Geneva-based Council, with 42 member states, including India, voting in favour.

The US and Paraguay were the only two nations in the 47-member Council to vote against the resolution, with abstentions from Albania, Argentina and Cameroon.

The resolution reaffirmed the inalienable, permanent and unqualified right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, including their right to live in freedom, justice and dignity and the right to their independent State of Palestine.

It also reaffirmed the need to achieve a just, comprehensive and lasting peaceful solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in conformity with international law and other internationally agreed parameters, including all relevant United Nations resolutions.

It called upon Israel, the occupying Power, to immediately end its occupation of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and to reverse and redress any impediments to the political independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Palestine.

It reaffirmed its support for the solution of two States, Palestine and Israel, living side by side in peace and security.

