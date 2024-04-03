Illegal mining: 10 vehicles seized, 9 arrested in Kulgam, Baramulla

SRINAGAR: Cracking a whip on illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have seized 10 vehicles and arrested 09 drivers in Kulgam and Baramulla districts.

In Kulgam, a police party led by SHO Police Station Devsar during patrolling at general road Peepora, Pahloo crossing seized 02 vehicles (tractors) & arrested 02 drivers involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals from Nallah Vaishow, police said, adding that the accused drivers have been identified as Zubair Ahmad Rather son of Hamidullah Rather resident of Sopat, Tengpora and Danish Ahmad Ganie son of Manzoor Ahmad Ganie resident of Bona Devsar. They have been shifted to Police Station Devsar where they remain in custody.

In Baramulla, a police party under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg, Pattan & Kreeri assisted by SHO PS Kunzer, Incharge Police Post Palhallan & Incharge Police Post Wagoora seized 8 tractors & arrested 7 drivers at Kunzer, Shrakwara & Dargam area of Baramulla involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police said, adding that they have been identified as Adil Akbar Rather son of Mohd Akbar resident of Ogmuna, Mudasir Ahmad Thokar son of Ab Ahad resident of Chek Khaitangan, Yaseen Ahmad Malik son of Habibullah Malik resident of Hurchak, Mohd Rafiq Bhat son of Ab Rehman resident of Pakipora Pattan, Mushtaq Ahmad Wani son of Ab Khaliq, Umar Salaam Parra son of Ab Salaam both residents of Tapper Payeen & Mohd Hussain Parray son of Ab Rahman resident of Goigam.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigations have been initiated. “People are requested not to indulge in any kind of illegal mining activities from any Nallah/river as it is the violation of Government rules. Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt with as per law,” police said.

