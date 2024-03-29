US remarks on Kejriwal arrest unwarranted; external imputation on our electoral processes unacceptable: MEA

New Delhi: India on Thursday said the US State Department’s recent remarks on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are “unwarranted” and asserted the country is “proud of its independent and robust democratic institutions” and committed to protect them from any form of undue external influences.

During his weekly press briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal read out a statement in response to a query on New Delhi’s stand on the remarks made by Washington on the arrest and on freezing of Congress party’s bank accounts.

Any “external imputation” on India’s electoral and legal processes is “completely unacceptable”, he said. “Yesterday India had lodged its strong objection and protest with the senior official from the US embassy with regard to the comments made by the US State Department,” he said.

