Poll Notice Issued For Jammu Seat, 2 Candidates File Papers

Jammu,: Returning Officer 5- Jammu Parliamentary Constituency, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, today issued election notification for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the constituency.

The election in this Parliamentary Constituency (PC) is scheduled to take place during the 2nd phase of the electoral process.

The election notification specifies the timeline and procedures for candidates wishing to contest in the parliamentary elections.

As per the notification, nomination papers can be filed by candidates or their proposers at the Returning Officer’s office (Deputy Commissioner), Jammu or Assistant Returning Officer 76- Jammu East (Joint Commissioner (A) Jammu Municipal Corporation) at Deputy Commissioner’s office, Wazarat Road Jammu between 11:00 am to 03:00 pm on any day (other than public holiday) not later than 04 April, 2024.

The nomination forms can be obtained from the office of the Returning Officer, located at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Jammu.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on 06 April, 2024 at 11:00 am at Deputy Commissioner’s Office Jammu.

The candidates have the option to withdraw their candidature on April 08, 2024 until 03:00 pm.

The polling day for the constituency has been scheduled for April 26, 2024, and the polling will be conducted from 07:00 am to 06:00 pm.

Meanwhile two candidates filed their nomination papers.

The candidates, including Jagdish Raj and Charanjeet Chargotra (Covering Candidate) both from BSP, filed their nomination papers in the office of Returning Officer.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print