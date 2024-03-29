Bandipora-Gurez road to remain closed till further orders

Bandipora: In the wake of of fresh snowfall, authorities in Bandipora on Friday ordered for closure of the 84-km-long Bandipora-Gurez road till further orders.An order issued by district administration Bandipora “In view of the prediction for rain/snow on 29-03-2024 and as a precautionary measure movement on Gurez Bandipora road shall remain suspended on 29-03-2024 till further orders”Passengers/Drivers planning to travel on the said road shall confirm the status of road and traffic well before starting their journey from below mentioned contact no’s 7006526985, 70063 28689, 9596767430.
