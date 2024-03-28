Rains Lash J&K, MeT Says More In Offing; Night Temp Rises

Srinagar’: Rains lashed Jammu and Kashmir even as weatherman forecast more till end of this month. Also night temperature recorded an increase across the valley on Thursday. A meteorological department official here said that in last 24 hours till 0830 a.m. today, Pahalgam received 4.4mm followed by Gulmarg (3.4mm), Banihal (2.6mm), Qazigund (1.6mm), Bhaderwah (1.2mm), Batote (0.7mm), Kokernag & Jammu (0.6mm)and Srinagar (0.1mm).Regarding night temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a minimum of 9.8°C against 9.5°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 3.7°C for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.Qazigund recorded a minimum of 9.8°C against 8.0°C on the previous night and it was 5.1°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.Pahalgam recorded a low of 5.0°C against 4.7°C on the previous night and it was 3.4°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 9.1°C against 7.7°C on the previous night and it was 4.4°C above normal, the official said.Kupwara town recorded a low of 9.5°C against 7.7°C on the previous night and it was 5.0°C above normal there, the official said.Gulmarg recorded a low of 2.0°C against 3.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.8°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 18.8°C and it was above normal by 2.2°C for the winter capital of J&K.Banihal recorded a low of 11.2°C, Batote 12.1°C and Bhaderwah 10.8°C, he said. With regard to the forecast, he said, generally cloudy weather is expected with light rain (in plains)/snow (higher reaches) at many places during the next 24 hours.The MeT official said, generally cloudy weather with light rain/snow (upper reaches) is expected at most places during March 29 evening to March 30th night.On March 31, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather with intermittent light rain/snow is expected at a few places. Generally dry weather has been forecast thereafter

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print