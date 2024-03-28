India’s borders totally secure: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said India and its borders are “totally secure” and the people of the country should have full faith in the armed forces.

During a fireside chat on the concluding day of the Times Now Summit here, while responding to a question on the criticism of the Agniveer scheme, the minister said such questions have “no standing” and underlined that everyone will accept that the armed forces should have a young profile.

During the event, the Union minister also shared anecdotes from his nearly 50-year-long political journey.

