NYKS organizes ‘Neighbourhood Youth Parliament’ in Sumbal

BANDIPORA: Nehru Yuva Kendra Baramulla, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, organized the “Neighbourhood Youth Parliament” event in collaboration with New Green Land Senior Secondary School, Inderkote Sumbal, on Monday. SSP Civil Secretariat Nighat Aman was the chief guest, while Chairman of New Green Land Senior Secondary School, Inderkote Sumbal, Syed Sajad Hussain, was the guest of honor.
The event was attended by Hakeem Abdul Aziz Dy Director NYKS, Rahi Riyaz Khan TOT J&K, Syed Qasim Shah Principal, Haji Nisar, Mir Shahroz Civil Society Member, Syed Shaista, Mrs Naseema, Mohammad Ameen, Ghulam Mohi din, NYK officials, Youth Club Members, Asha workers, Civil Society Members, Students, and parents.
SSP Civil Secretariat Srinagar Raja Nighat Aman highlighted the role of NYL particularly women towards the progress of the country and women’s empowerment.
Chairman of New Green Land Senior Secondary School, Sumbal, Syed Sajad Hussain, in his address, lauded the organizers for their efforts in holding such a beneficial event for the students. NYK has taken the initiative to help the students in the field of education. He further said that this NGO will help talented students in professional exams like NEET, JEE, and IAS by providing them with free hostel facilities, etc.
The Deputy Director on the occasion promises to take two groups to the All India tour and all the requirements will be arranged by the NYK.
The program ended with the distribution of certificates and mementoes among the participants.
