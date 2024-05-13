Various delegations meet LG

Srinagar: A delegation of Anjuman Sharie Shian J&K led by Sh Aga Syed Mujtaba Abbas today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.
The delegation sought the intervention of the Lt Governor for resumption of the procession of Youm-e-Ashoora, the 10th day of Muharram, on the traditional route. The delegation also discussed about the facilities at Shia’s sacred places with the Lt Governor.
The Lt Governor assured appropriate action on the issues projected by the delegation.
Meanwhile, representatives of J&K Music Artists Federation Srinagar called on Sinha at Raj Bhawan.
Subsequently, a delegation of residents of Khimber village, Srinagar also met the Lt Governor at Raj Bhawan.
Also, Mahant Rohit Shastri, President, Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust called on Sinha at Raj Bhawan today.
Sh Sheikh Inayat Ullah, CEO Move Beyond (incubated startup of NIT Srinagar) and Chief Consultant, Global Youth Outreach and Employability Program also met the Lt Governor. He briefed the Lt Governor on the youth outreach initiatives of his startup.