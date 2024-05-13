IMF mission to meet Pakistani authorities next week

ISLAMABAD: An IMF mission will meet authorities of cash-strapped Pakistan next week to hold discussions for laying the foundation for “better governance” and “stronger economic growth”, an official said on Sunday.

Last month Pakistan completed a short-term USD 3 billion programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which bailed the country out of any default.

On Friday, an advance team of the Washington-based global lender reached the cash-strapped country to hold talks after Islamabad requested a longer and larger bailout package.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print