Rains hit J&K, MeT forecasts more

Srinagar: Rains lashed Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday even as the weatherman has forecast more in the next few days.

A meteorological department official here told GNS received rainfall of 2.0mm in 24 hours till 8:30 a.m., Qazigund 3.6mm, Pahalgam 0.4mm, Kupwara 8.1mm, Kokernag 2.0mm, Gulmarg 8.6mm, Jammu 11.8mm, Banihal 3.0mm, Batote 11.4mm, Katra 10.2mm and Bhaderwah 1.0mm.

Regarding forecast, he said generally cloudy weather with intermittent light to moderate rain (light snow over higher reaches) is expected at most places along with thunder/lightning/hailstorm/gusty winds at few areas.

On May 13, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected with light rain/thunder at few places.

On May 14-18, he said, generally dry weather is expected.

On May 19, he said, generally cloudy weather is expected with light rain/thunder at few places towards afternoon. From May 20-23, he said, generally dry weather is expected.

Regarding temperature, the MeT official told GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of 12.6°C against 11.2°C on the previous night and it was 2.0°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 10.8°C against 9.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.6°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 5.8°C against 6.7°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.7°C for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 10.2°C against 9.6°C and it was 0.9°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 9.6°C against 8.3°C on the previous night and it normal for the place, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 5.0°C, same as on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.5°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 19.3°C against 23.1°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 4.2°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 13.8°C, Batote 11.5°C and Bhaderwah 10.6°C, he said. (GNS)

